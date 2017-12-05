Freese and Nichols
Employees say:
“We have a very diverse age range within the company. You would think that would make some people unapproachable, but that is far from the truth. We see each other as equals no matter what age or position in the company.”
“FNI strives to work with both women and the men on work/life balance to ensure employees don’t have to make the choice work or home (kids).”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Employees
|640
|Year Founded
|1894
|# Work Sites
|17
|Web Address
|http://www.freese.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$130 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|21%
|Minority Executives
|6%
|Minority front-line managers
|12%
|Minority mid-level managers
|11%
|Women
|32%
|Women Executives
|13%
|Women front-line managers
|26%
|Women mid-level managers
|16%
|Boomers or older
|24%