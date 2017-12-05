Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts
Employees say:
“I believe what makes this company great is the opportunities that you have to grow. There are many departments that you can explore to work in. There are also a lot of events with employees, whether it’s a work party or giving back to the community!”
“The diversity of the workforce and the benefits provided to the employees are awesome. A great place to work with opportunities to move up.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Toronto, Ontario
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Employees
|13748
|Year Founded
|1960
|# Work Sites
|32
|Web Address
|http://www.fourseasons.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$4399 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|67%
|Minority Executives
|-
|Minority front-line managers
|27%
|Minority mid-level managers
|11%
|Women
|47%
|Women Executives
|27%
|Women front-line managers
|57%
|Women mid-level managers
|44%
|Boomers or older
