Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts
Employees say:
“There is cultural diversity within the employees. I’ve learned so much from them. I love that i have been learning different languages and also learning about different places. Makes me connect on a personal level and that’s when we become a family.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|HQ Location
|Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|43809
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|68%
|% of Minority Executives
|-
|% of Minority front-line managers
|48%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|28%
|% of Women
|47%
|% of Women Executives
|-
|% of Women front-line managers
|52%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|30%
|% of Boomers or older
|20%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|7%