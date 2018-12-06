Foot Locker, Inc.
Employees say:
“It is unique that this company actually allows you to be yourself. A lot of companies say that they allow self-expression and individualism, but Foot Locker actually does.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|HQ Location
|New York, New York
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|49200
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$7782000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|82%
|% of Minority Executives
|15%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|68%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|30%
|% of Women
|47%
|% of Women Executives
|26%
|% of Women front-line managers
|39%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|29%
|% of Boomers or older
|3%
|% of People with Disabilities
|2%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%