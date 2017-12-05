Foot Locker
Employees say:
“When starting at the company, I was part-time with no thoughts of becoming a manager. The company gives you a platform to decide where you want to be in your career.”
“Overall I think it’s a welcoming environment. I have learned a great deal about myself and others. I’ve had many opportunities to build strong and healthy professional and personal relationships. I honestly look forward to going to work each day and hope to stay with this company for many years to come.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Industry
|Retail
|Employees
|36021
|Year Founded
|1972
|# Work Sites
|2265
|Web Address
|http://footlocker-inc.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|81%
|Minority Executives
|16%
|Minority front-line managers
|66%
|Minority mid-level managers
|25%
|Women
|47%
|Women Executives
|26%
|Women front-line managers
|38%
|Women mid-level managers
|31%
|Boomers or older
|3%