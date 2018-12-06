First Horizon National Corp.
Employees say:
“I’ve never worked for a bank that supported ALL of the employees no matter what their life choices were. I was able to walk in the Pride parade carrying our company banner, and the sense of pride and love we received from the people was astonishing.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Memphis, Tennessee
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|27%
|% of Minority Executives
|-
|% of Minority front-line managers
|34%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|10%
|% of Women
|63%
|% of Women Executives
|-
|% of Women front-line managers
|77%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|26%
|% of Boomers or older
|29%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%