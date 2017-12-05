First Horizon National
Employees say:
“They have a range of Employee Resource Groups that give people strength and confidence in embracing their own lives.”
“There is culture of unity, pride, caring, and of integrity here—at a level that I have not seen at any other company. The First Horizon family is truly exceptional.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Memphis
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|4300
|Year Founded
|1864
|# Work Sites
|294
|Web Address
|http://www.fhnc.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$26000 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|28%
|Minority Executives
|7%
|Minority front-line managers
|18%
|Minority mid-level managers
|11%
|Women
|60%
|Women Executives
|14%
|Women front-line managers
|46%
|Women mid-level managers
|40%
|Boomers or older
|30%