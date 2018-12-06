First American Financial Corporation
Employees say:
“We have a diverse set of personalities, thinkers and creators. At every level, there is a nice mix of people who work well together, but have different abilities and interests.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Santa Ana, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|18885
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$5772363452.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|27%
|% of Minority Executives
|7%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|20%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|15%
|% of Women
|68%
|% of Women Executives
|28%
|% of Women front-line managers
|61%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|49%
|% of Boomers or older
|31%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%