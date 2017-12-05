Mars
Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

48.

First American Financial

Courtesy of First American Financial Corporation

Employees say:

 

“It’s unique that we have so many opportunities for growth and personal development. I also think the level of benefits we have are amazing. The company does a great job of emphasizing a work/life balance which isn’t seen everywhere.”

 

“What I love about this company is the opportunity for growth. The harder you work, the more you learn and grow. Not only is this a great company to work for, but I honestly believe that no one can compete with what we have to offer our clients. We stay on top of what is new and revolutionary in this industry. This helps to keep us ahead of our competition. I am honored to work for such an amazing company.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Santa Ana, Calif.
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Employees 12373
Year Founded 1889
# Work Sites 711
Web Address http://www.firstam.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $5576 million

Diversity
Minorities 27%
Minority Executives 8%
Minority front-line managers 21%
Minority mid-level managers -
Women 68%
Women Executives 29%
Women front-line managers 61%
Women mid-level managers 49%
Boomers or older 33%

