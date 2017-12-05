First American Financial
Employees say:
“It’s unique that we have so many opportunities for growth and personal development. I also think the level of benefits we have are amazing. The company does a great job of emphasizing a work/life balance which isn’t seen everywhere.”
“What I love about this company is the opportunity for growth. The harder you work, the more you learn and grow. Not only is this a great company to work for, but I honestly believe that no one can compete with what we have to offer our clients. We stay on top of what is new and revolutionary in this industry. This helps to keep us ahead of our competition. I am honored to work for such an amazing company.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|12373
|Year Founded
|1889
|# Work Sites
|711
|Web Address
|http://www.firstam.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$5576 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|27%
|Minority Executives
|8%
|Minority front-line managers
|21%
|Minority mid-level managers
|-
|Women
|68%
|Women Executives
|29%
|Women front-line managers
|61%
|Women mid-level managers
|49%
|Boomers or older
|33%