Fidelity National Financial
Employees say:
“To see that women hold the highest positions in our company is truly motivating. This company makes you feel like part of a team and everyone, no matter how big or small your role, contributes to the success of the company.”
“Of all the jobs I’ve had, this is the first one that lets you train and work in various positions within the company to find the position best suited for you, that makes you most comfortable and confident in your work. If you need help, anyone and everyone is willing to help you if they are able. The bosses pitch in just as much work as the rest of the employees, even going so far as to assist various departments if they are being flooded with work unexpectedly.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|20345
|Year Founded
|1984
|# Work Sites
|1300
|Web Address
|http://www.fnf.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$9554 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|21%
|Minority Executives
|6%
|Minority front-line managers
|13%
|Minority mid-level managers
|11%
|Women
|71%
|Women Executives
|30%
|Women front-line managers
|68%
|Women mid-level managers
|65%
|Boomers or older
|33%