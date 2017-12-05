CA Technologies
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

92.

Fidelity National Financial

Employees say:

 

“To see that women hold the highest positions in our company is truly motivating. This company makes you feel like part of a team and everyone, no matter how big or small your role, contributes to the success of the company.”

 

“Of all the jobs I’ve had, this is the first one that lets you train and work in various positions within the company to find the position best suited for you, that makes you most comfortable and confident in your work. If you need help, anyone and everyone is willing to help you if they are able. The bosses pitch in just as much work as the rest of the employees, even going so far as to assist various departments if they are being flooded with work unexpectedly.”

 

Company Info
HQ Location Jacksonville, Fla.
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Employees 20345
Year Founded 1984
# Work Sites 1300
Web Address http://www.fnf.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $9554 million

Diversity
Minorities 21%
Minority Executives 6%
Minority front-line managers 13%
Minority mid-level managers 11%
Women 71%
Women Executives 30%
Women front-line managers 68%
Women mid-level managers 65%
Boomers or older 33%

