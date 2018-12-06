FedEx Corporation
Employees say:
“When you come on the job, you wouldn’t think you make the friends that you do. I have personally have made a lot of friends at my job and all of them have a different background and backstory. I love connecting with them while doing my job.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Transportation
|HQ Location
|Memphis, Tennessee
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|420937
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$65500000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|51%
|% of Minority Executives
|12%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|37%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|21%
|% of Women
|29%
|% of Women Executives
|17%
|% of Women front-line managers
|23%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|19%
|% of Boomers or older
|22%
|% of People with Disabilities
|5%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%