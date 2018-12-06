FedEx Corporation

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
Deloitte

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2018

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Diversity, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place to Work®, to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.4 million US employees. The Best Workplaces for Diversity list focuses on the experiences of women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities. The ranking is based on what these employees themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about the trust, pride and camaraderie they experience in their workplace, and how those experiences compare to their colleagues’ reports of the same workplaces. Great Place to Work also consider employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced, as well. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on the diversity of the company’s overall workforce and its management representation, taking into account industry trends. To be considered, companies need to employ at least 50 people. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified™ or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune teamed up with longtime research partner Great Place to Work for this annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

15.

FedEx Corporation

Courtesy of FedEx Corporation

Employees say:

 

“When you come on the job, you wouldn’t think you make the friends that you do. I have personally have made a lot of friends at my job and all of them have a different background and backstory. I love connecting with them while doing my job.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
Industry Transportation
HQ Location Memphis, Tennessee
Total # of Employees (Worldwide) 420937
Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M) $65500000000.00

Diversity
% of Minorities 51%
% of Minority Executives 12%
% of Minority front-line managers 37%
% of Minority mid-level managers 21%
% of Women 29%
% of Women Executives 17%
% of Women front-line managers 23%
% of Women mid-level managers 19%
% of Boomers or older 22%
% of People with Disabilities 5%
% of LGBTQ 4%
Fortune's Take On FedEx Corporation
  • FedEx Expands Its U.S. Electric Vehicle Fleet With Vans from China
    Erik Sherman November 20, 2018 12:46 pm EST
    Each of the vehicles will save thousands of gallons of fuel annually.
  • FedEx Shipping Will Be More Expensive Next Year. Here's How Much
    Emily Price November 5, 2018 2:01 pm EST
    FedEx plans to raise shipping prices by 4.9% in January.
  • Why NRA Members Are Losing Their FedEx Discount
    Grace Dobush October 31, 2018 7:41 am EST
    More than 100 companies were also dropped from the discount program.
  • Fedex Is So Desperate for Pilots This Holiday Season It's Paying Them up to $110,000 to Delay Retirement
    Lucas Laursen October 4, 2018 5:27 am EST
    A spike in demand for commercial pilots is distorting the labor market.

