Fast Enterprises, LLC
Employees say:
“The company strives to find people who will fit in and work well together. While the folks hired are diverse there is always some commonalities that make it easy to meet good friends at work which I find unusual in a company. ”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Centennial, Colorado
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|1348
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|22%
|% of Minority Executives
|17%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|20%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|13%
|% of Women
|28%
|% of Women Executives
|23%
|% of Women front-line managers
|22%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|29%
|% of Boomers or older
|2%
|% of People with Disabilities
|8%
|% of LGBTQ
|6%