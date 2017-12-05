Fast Enterprises
Employees say:
“Working for FAST is like being a party of a family. Your coworkers are your friends and you spend a lot of time outside of work with them. You also get to move to new and exciting places and experience new cultures.”
“FAST values the individual along with the work they produce, rather than the work alone. It really gives you a sense that you are valued and contribute.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Centennial, Colorado
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Employees
|1024
|Year Founded
|1997
|# Work Sites
|48
|Web Address
|http://www.fastenterprises.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|25%
|Minority Executives
|11%
|Minority front-line managers
|25%
|Minority mid-level managers
|13%
|Women
|27%
|Women Executives
|22%
|Women front-line managers
|23%
|Women mid-level managers
|27%
|Boomers or older
|3%