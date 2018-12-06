Farmers Insurance
Employees say:
“A unique thing is how much Farmers celebrates, embraces, and protects diversity. As a member of the LGBT community, it’s comforting to know that work is another safe space where I can be myself without having to worry about discrimination.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Woodland Hills, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|-
|% of Minority Executives
|-
|% of Minority front-line managers
|-
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|-
|% of Women
|51%
|% of Women Executives
|34%
|% of Women front-line managers
|28%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|90%
|% of Boomers or older
|20%
|% of People with Disabilities
|9%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%