Ernst & Young LLP
Employees say:
“EY is one of the few companies who seeks out Neurodiverse candidates to hire while recognizing their unique abilities and experiences that makes them a significant asset to our organization.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|New York, New York
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|240461
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$31400000000.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|37%
|% of Minority Executives
|15%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|42%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|30%
|% of Women
|45%
|% of Women Executives
|27%
|% of Women front-line managers
|45%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|41%
|% of Boomers or older
|9%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%