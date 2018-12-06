Encompass Health – Homecare and Hospice
Employees say:
“Leadership leads with empathy, they interact with everyone regardless of your position, and they set achievable goals with a clear cut expectation of how to achieve the goals. I feel I am more than just an employee… I am part of a family.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|HQ Location
|Dallas, Texas
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$783300000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|23%
|% of Minority Executives
|5%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|15%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|11%
|% of Women
|85%
|% of Women Executives
|50%
|% of Women front-line managers
|83%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|75%
|% of Boomers or older
|22%
|% of People with Disabilities
|3%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%