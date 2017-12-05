Edmunds
Employees say:
“I feel my work is valued and I am contributing to the success of the company. I feel my management cares about my career growth/development and has given me the opportunity to further advance my career and improve my personal learning skills.”
“The company culture sets it apart from any other employer I’ve ever worked for. There is a very clear feeling of inclusiveness in decision making and strategy, and contributions of ideas are often shared between members of our senior management. Excellent work is recognized, and opportunities for professional growth and advancement are offered as well. It’s a truly great place to be each day!”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Santa Monica, Calif.
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Employees
|699
|Year Founded
|1966
|# Work Sites
|2
|Web Address
|http://www.edmunds.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|42%
|Minority Executives
|19%
|Minority front-line managers
|36%
|Minority mid-level managers
|33%
|Women
|40%
|Women Executives
|24%
|Women front-line managers
|35%
|Women mid-level managers
|43%
|Boomers or older
|7%