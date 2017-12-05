Dropbox
Employees say:
“Dropbox is a place where people are incredibly passionate and care deeply about their work and each other. I think it’s truly unique, especially at a company of this size, that so many people care about their coworkers and enjoy spending time with each other both at work and outside of it.”
“Great work culture. It was great to feel supported by my company on issues that mattered to me outside of work. Specifically, shootings in Orlando & across the U.S., election results, and everything else in between. The founders and management acknowledged what was going on in a genuine and honest manner that made employees feel very supported, safe, and valued.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Employees
|1535
|Year Founded
|2007
|# Work Sites
|5
|Web Address
|http://www.dropbox.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|44%
|Minority Executives
|33%
|Minority front-line managers
|40%
|Minority mid-level managers
|28%
|Women
|35%
|Women Executives
|33%
|Women front-line managers
|37%
|Women mid-level managers
|36%
|Boomers or older
|2%