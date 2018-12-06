DHL Express U.S.
Employees say:
“The company really cares about your career development and it has a culture that helps you to get feedback to strengthen what you are good at and developmental feedback that will help you to improve on.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Transportation
|HQ Location
|Plantation, Florida
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|99597
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$17100000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|49%
|% of Minority Executives
|47%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|42%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|27%
|% of Women
|30%
|% of Women Executives
|33%
|% of Women front-line managers
|28%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|20%
|% of Boomers or older
|26%
|% of People with Disabilities
|7%
|% of LGBTQ
|5%