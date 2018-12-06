Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Employees say:
“I love the diversity of our company and the passengers that we meet daily. No day at work is the same. Being able to travel to different places also helps me at work to understand the passengers that we encounter daily.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Transportation
|HQ Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|88255
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$41200000000.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|41%
|% of Minority Executives
|16%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|48%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|27%
|% of Women
|41%
|% of Women Executives
|21%
|% of Women front-line managers
|37%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|32%
|% of Boomers or older
|36%
|% of People with Disabilities
|5%
|% of LGBTQ
|8%