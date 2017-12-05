Hilton
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

Rank

15.

Delta Air Lines

Employees say:

 

“I love how the company has made the investment to train and educate our leaders on the importance of diversity and inclusion. I also love that our leadership has a genuine passion for servant leadership and that it promotes community and employee engagement.”

 

“The servant leadership way of leading at Delta is invaluable. Employees are given the opportunity to join networks that better the workplace. Inclusion and diversity are a definite part of the company values. I feel that my ideas and initiatives are taken seriously. I feel valued.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Atlanta
Industry Transportation
Employees 86979
Year Founded 1928
# Work Sites 113
Web Address http://www.delta.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $39639 million

Diversity
Minorities 40%
Minority Executives 19%
Minority front-line managers 45%
Minority mid-level managers 28%
Women 41%
Women Executives 18%
Women front-line managers 36%
Women mid-level managers 32%
Boomers or older 38%

