Delta Air Lines
Employees say:
“I love how the company has made the investment to train and educate our leaders on the importance of diversity and inclusion. I also love that our leadership has a genuine passion for servant leadership and that it promotes community and employee engagement.”
“The servant leadership way of leading at Delta is invaluable. Employees are given the opportunity to join networks that better the workplace. Inclusion and diversity are a definite part of the company values. I feel that my ideas and initiatives are taken seriously. I feel valued.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Atlanta
|Industry
|Transportation
|Employees
|86979
|Year Founded
|1928
|# Work Sites
|113
|Web Address
|http://www.delta.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$39639 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|40%
|Minority Executives
|19%
|Minority front-line managers
|45%
|Minority mid-level managers
|28%
|Women
|41%
|Women Executives
|18%
|Women front-line managers
|36%
|Women mid-level managers
|32%
|Boomers or older
|38%