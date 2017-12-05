Arby’s Restaurant Group
Cooley

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Minorities
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
23.

Deloitte

Courtesy of Deloitte

Employees say:

 

“I am relatively new to the company, but I am happy to have joined a firm that responds to my aptitude and hunger for taking on more responsibilities and learning new things.”

 

“The firm embodies diversity and inclusion, which are of the utmost importance to me (along with valuing a high moral compass). I feel very strongly that the firm is on the frontline of building diverse leaders and that it values the experiences we bring to the organization. In particular, Deloitte has piloted and rolled out a number of programs targeted at discussing relevant topics to our success. One example sticks out in particular: a Black Leadership Summit held specifically for building and strengthening the talent within the practice.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location New York City
Industry Professional Services
Employees 55608
Year Founded 1895
# Work Sites 102
Web Address http://www.deloitte.com/us
Revenue (Most Recent Year) -

Diversity
Minorities 41%
Minority Executives -
Minority front-line managers -
Minority mid-level managers -
Women 43%
Women Executives -
Women front-line managers -
Women mid-level managers -
Boomers or older -

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com