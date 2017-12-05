Deloitte
Employees say:
“I am relatively new to the company, but I am happy to have joined a firm that responds to my aptitude and hunger for taking on more responsibilities and learning new things.”
“The firm embodies diversity and inclusion, which are of the utmost importance to me (along with valuing a high moral compass). I feel very strongly that the firm is on the frontline of building diverse leaders and that it values the experiences we bring to the organization. In particular, Deloitte has piloted and rolled out a number of programs targeted at discussing relevant topics to our success. One example sticks out in particular: a Black Leadership Summit held specifically for building and strengthening the talent within the practice.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Employees
|55608
|Year Founded
|1895
|# Work Sites
|102
|Web Address
|http://www.deloitte.com/us
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|41%
|Minority Executives
|-
|Minority front-line managers
|-
|Minority mid-level managers
|-
|Women
|43%
|Women Executives
|-
|Women front-line managers
|-
|Women mid-level managers
|-
|Boomers or older
|-