CyrusOne
Employees say:
“This company embraces diversity and culture. It gives employees an opportunity to have work life balance and treats each employee with value.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Real Estate
|HQ Location
|Dallas, Texas
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|30%
|% of Minority Executives
|11%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|28%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|13%
|% of Women
|25%
|% of Women Executives
|22%
|% of Women front-line managers
|27%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|22%
|% of Boomers or older
|19%
|% of People with Disabilities
|5%
|% of LGBTQ
|2%