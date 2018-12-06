CWS Apartment Homes LLC
Employees say:
“I’m drawn to this company for the family feel and being able to be myself. To me, that’s what sets CWS apart from any other company within the business. I don’t feel like this is just work or a job, this is family and life and as a bonus, I get paid!”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Real Estate
|HQ Location
|Austin, Texas
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$25681596.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|54%
|% of Minority Executives
|5%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|46%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|22%
|% of Women
|47%
|% of Women Executives
|32%
|% of Women front-line managers
|46%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|74%
|% of Boomers or older
|16%
|% of People with Disabilities
|6%
|% of LGBTQ
|7%