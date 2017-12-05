CWS Apartment Homes
Employees say:
“I love how ideas are celebrated and instated. It does not matter what position you are in, or how long you have worked here, people listen. A great, collaborative environment.”
“I believe the new-hire onboarding process is amazing. CWS really takes the time to ensure that all of their employees are equipped with the tools they need to be successful. The company has more of a community feel to it, where everyone works together to encourage their peers to do well and help when needed.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Austin
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Employees
|707
|Year Founded
|1969
|# Work Sites
|92
|Web Address
|http://www.cwsapartments.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|53%
|Minority Executives
|10%
|Minority front-line managers
|25%
|Minority mid-level managers
|8%
|Women
|46%
|Women Executives
|33%
|Women front-line managers
|79%
|Women mid-level managers
|59%
|Boomers or older
|19%