Credit Acceptance Corporation
Employees say:
“The diversity of CAC is amazing. You have people from all walks of life here and everyone is friendly and willing to bring everything they have in them to show PRIDE and commitment to what we do.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Southfield, Michigan
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$1100000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|56%
|% of Minority Executives
|7%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|51%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|11%
|% of Women
|56%
|% of Women Executives
|18%
|% of Women front-line managers
|55%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|14%
|% of Boomers or older
|8%
|% of People with Disabilities
|9%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%