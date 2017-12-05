Cornerstone Home Lending
Employees say:
“This company gives a ton of recognition for excellent customer service. Management makes it a point to reward people who are willing to go the extra mile for customers or the team.”
“Cornerstone Home Lending is truly a company that supports the individual growth of its team members. The culture of our company has had a profound impact on me professionally and has acted as an environment that has allowed me to reach my true potential. I have never worked anywhere like Cornerstone and plan to spend the rest of my career here.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Houston
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|1712
|Year Founded
|1988
|# Work Sites
|153
|Web Address
|http://www.houseloan.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|26%
|Minority Executives
|14%
|Minority front-line managers
|14%
|Minority mid-level managers
|15%
|Women
|70%
|Women Executives
|43%
|Women front-line managers
|46%
|Women mid-level managers
|67%
|Boomers or older
|25%