Cooley LLP
Employees say:
“Cooley is the most democratic and inclusive law firm I have worked in. Everyone is appreciated regardless of their titled position.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|Palo Alto, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|2157
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$1072079000.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|32%
|% of Minority Executives
|17%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|28%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|23%
|% of Women
|56%
|% of Women Executives
|56%
|% of Women front-line managers
|67%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|51%
|% of Boomers or older
|24%
|% of People with Disabilities
|3%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%