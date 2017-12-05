Cooley
Employees say:
“Cooley appreciates and celebrates each individual’s uniqueness. Cooley’s culture is one of acceptance and enjoyment. We strive for excellence and consider our employees and clients as part of the family.”
“When I come to work, I feel genuinely supported and challenged at the same time. I haven’t even been with Cooley for a year and I already have had so many opportunities to learn new things and work with so many people across the firm. The company culture is so unique in that in my first few days here, I was immediately welcomed to the team and my opinion was not only solicited, but valued. I feel grateful that I get to come in and work at this firm everyday.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Palo Alto, Calif.
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Employees
|1892
|Year Founded
|1920
|# Work Sites
|10
|Web Address
|http://cooley.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$974 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|31%
|Minority Executives
|16%
|Minority front-line managers
|32%
|Minority mid-level managers
|28%
|Women
|57%
|Women Executives
|53%
|Women front-line managers
|67%
|Women mid-level managers
|45%
|Boomers or older
|26%