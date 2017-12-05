Comcast NBCUniversal
Employees say:
“The organization lets any employee, regardless of title or position, interact with senior and even executive leadership to provide feedback and be able to impact change.”
“Comcast makes each employee feel like we are all an important part of a team. In addition, the work environment promotes respect, diversity, and the right to speak up freely without fear of retaliation. Each of us knows that the company has our back.”
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Philadelphia
|Industry
|Telecommunications
|Employees
|-
|Year Founded
|1963
|# Work Sites
|-
|Web Address
|http://comcastcorporation.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$80403 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|-
|Minority Executives
|-
|Minority front-line managers
|-
|Minority mid-level managers
|-
|Women
|-
|Women Executives
|-
|Women front-line managers
|-
|Women mid-level managers
|-
|Boomers or older
|-