Collaborative Solutions
Employees say:
“Though most employees are remote, it often feels like we all work in the same building. The opportunities to contribute internally are tremendous. You have the ability to make a real difference in the company, regardless of your management level.”
“The overall responsiveness institutionally is outstanding. The collective intellect is above and beyond anywhere I have worked. This company picks employees who all have high standards.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Reston, Va.
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Employees
|391
|Year Founded
|2003
|# Work Sites
|6
|Web Address
|http://collaborativesolutions.com/
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|22%
|Minority Executives
|13%
|Minority front-line managers
|17%
|Minority mid-level managers
|4%
|Women
|47%
|Women Executives
|38%
|Women front-line managers
|48%
|Women mid-level managers
|48%
|Boomers or older
|12%