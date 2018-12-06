Collaborative Solutions
Employees say:
“The diversity of the workforce is a astounding-age, race, gender, sexual orientation, etc. All are represented and all are part of the team. It’s a wonderful change from prior employers where diversity was a “box to tick” not an actual cultural norm.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|Reston, Virginia
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|449
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|21%
|% of Minority Executives
|20%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|17%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|18%
|% of Women
|47%
|% of Women Executives
|50%
|% of Women front-line managers
|44%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|53%
|% of Boomers or older
|11%
|% of People with Disabilities
|2%
|% of LGBTQ
|2%