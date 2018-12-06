Cisco
Employees say:
“A very tolerant and ethical place to work. They understand that diversity in all its forms – including the usual factors (gender, ethnicity, race, sexuality, etc) and well as in other dimensions (such as how you think) – are good for the company.”
Company Info
|Information Technology
|San Jose, California
|72094
|$49330000000.00
Diversity
|47%
|27%
|37%
|31%
|27%
|21%
|25%
|22%
|18%
|5%
|2%