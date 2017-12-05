Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Employees say:
“The senior leadership is so approachable and they consistently make the employees feel valued. It really makes you feel as if you are a part of the company.”
“I’ve always felt supported and heard by my manager and director, even though there have been different people in those roles over the years. My work and expertise is valued and appreciated. It makes all the difference.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Atlanta
|Industry
|Health Care
|Employees
|9090
|Year Founded
|1998
|# Work Sites
|68
|Web Address
|http://www.choa.org
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$1583 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|46%
|Minority Executives
|12%
|Minority front-line managers
|34%
|Minority mid-level managers
|21%
|Women
|83%
|Women Executives
|50%
|Women front-line managers
|80%
|Women mid-level managers
|62%
|Boomers or older
|21%