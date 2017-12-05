CBRE
Employees say:
“An honest and supportive atmosphere has been created at CBRE that absolutely encourages diversity. It is an area that the company does not just talk about but actually acts on.”
“The entrepreneurial culture allows for driven individuals with creative ideas to chart their own path through the industry instead of forcing people through pre-determined career paths. There is a strong cultural priority on understanding people for their strengths and empowering them to take advantage of them.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Los Angeles
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Employees
|31681
|Year Founded
|1906
|# Work Sites
|2708
|Web Address
|http://www.cbre.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$13100 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|24%
|Minority Executives
|14%
|Minority front-line managers
|25%
|Minority mid-level managers
|20%
|Women
|32%
|Women Executives
|22%
|Women front-line managers
|24%
|Women mid-level managers
|39%
|Boomers or older
|33%