CarMax
Employees say:
“People hired here are not just hired by credentials, but also integrity, which plays a big part in creating the Carmax atmosphere. There is plenty of room for growth and opportunity for many people.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|HQ Location
|Richmond, Virginia
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|49%
|% of Minority Executives
|18%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|34%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|14%
|% of Women
|25%
|% of Women Executives
|9%
|% of Women front-line managers
|23%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|32%
|% of Boomers or older
|14%
|% of People with Disabilities
|6%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%