CarMax
Employees say:
“Identifying as gay, it is important for me to work at a place where I feel comfortable. This is that place! My team fully supports me as a manager and as a person. My partner is able to be on my insurance. It’s a big deal to us that we are recognized.”
“CarMax is a very welcoming company. From the first day, you feel like you’re a part of the team. Management is very encouraging and is committed to every individual’s path to success. It is an uplifting environment.”
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Richmond, Va.
|Industry
|Retail
|Employees
|24606
|Year Founded
|1993
|# Work Sites
|189
|Web Address
|http://www.carmax.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$15880 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|48%
|Minority Executives
|11%
|Minority front-line managers
|32%
|Minority mid-level managers
|13%
|Women
|25%
|Women Executives
|11%
|Women front-line managers
|24%
|Women mid-level managers
|33%
|Boomers or older
|15%