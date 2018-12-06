Capital One Financial Corporation

KPMG LLP
Zillow Group

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2018

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Diversity, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place to Work®, to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.4 million US employees. The Best Workplaces for Diversity list focuses on the experiences of women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities. The ranking is based on what these employees themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about the trust, pride and camaraderie they experience in their workplace, and how those experiences compare to their colleagues’ reports of the same workplaces. Great Place to Work also consider employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced, as well. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on the diversity of the company’s overall workforce and its management representation, taking into account industry trends. To be considered, companies need to employ at least 50 people. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified™ or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Fortune teamed up with longtime research partner Great Place to Work for this annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

37.

Capital One Financial Corporation

Courtesy of Capital One Financial Corporation

Employees say:

 

“What is unique about Capital One is the diversity and culture. Capital One is a place where you can be yourself, be professional and have fun. They encourage your uniqueness and helps to develop your skills. ”

 

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
HQ Location McLean, Virginia
Total # of Employees (Worldwide) 49300
Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M) $27237000000.00

Diversity
% of Minorities 49%
% of Minority Executives 14%
% of Minority front-line managers 34%
% of Minority mid-level managers 17%
% of Women 53%
% of Women Executives 3%
% of Women front-line managers 41%
% of Women mid-level managers 28%
% of Boomers or older 11%
% of People with Disabilities 7%
% of LGBTQ 5%
Fortune's Take On Capital One Financial Corporation
  • Samuel L. Jackson Brushed Off Criticism for a ‘Homophobic’ Trump Tweet. Will Kangol and Capital One Shrug Too?
    McKenna Moore June 18, 2018 4:48 pm EST
    Some Twitter users considered his tweets homophobic.
  • No, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Has Not Changed His Stance on Bitcoin
    Robert Hackett January 9, 2018 4:00 pm EST
    He regrets voicing his opinion about Bitcoin—but he still disdains the cryptocurrency.
  • Bass Pro Just Completed a $4 Billion Deal to Buy Cabela's
    Hallie Detrick September 26, 2017 9:05 am EST
    The outdoor retailer competitors are set to merge after a year of negotiations.
  • Health Care Tech Promises Better Brains and Balance Sheets
    Ellen McGirt July 18, 2017 6:26 pm EST
    An influx of investor cash is inspiring a wide range of new business ideas

