Capital One Financial Corporation
Employees say:
“What is unique about Capital One is the diversity and culture. Capital One is a place where you can be yourself, be professional and have fun. They encourage your uniqueness and helps to develop your skills. ”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|McLean, Virginia
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|49300
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$27237000000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|49%
|% of Minority Executives
|14%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|34%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|17%
|% of Women
|53%
|% of Women Executives
|3%
|% of Women front-line managers
|41%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|28%
|% of Boomers or older
|11%
|% of People with Disabilities
|7%
|% of LGBTQ
|5%