Capital One Financial
Employees say:
“The management really wants us to succeed and become our best selves. I’ve never been with a company that was so passion-driven and that wanted to see everyone become great.”
“The most unique thing about working for this company is that you have some many resources to help you along the career ladder. You have so many individuals who are willing to help whenever needed.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|McLean, Va.
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|41280
|Year Founded
|1994
|# Work Sites
|841
|Web Address
|http://www.capitalone.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$25500 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|49%
|Minority Executives
|-
|Minority front-line managers
|32%
|Minority mid-level managers
|17%
|Women
|53%
|Women Executives
|-
|Women front-line managers
|41%
|Women mid-level managers
|27%
|Boomers or older
|13%