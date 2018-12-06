Camden Property Trust
Employees say:
“The executives and upper management work really hard to make every employee feel included and important.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Real Estate
|HQ Location
|Houston, Texas
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$925000000.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|51%
|% of Minority Executives
|5%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|27%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|19%
|% of Women
|45%
|% of Women Executives
|31%
|% of Women front-line managers
|70%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|43%
|% of Boomers or older
|18%
|% of People with Disabilities
|3%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%