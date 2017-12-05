Camden Property Trust
Employees say:
“Opportunities to grow and develop are always available. The generous educational benefit makes me feel like I work for a company that considers me to be worth additional investment.”
“This company is unique in the way that everyone feels connected to each other and like family. This company does an amazing job making everyone feel a part of it and making everyone feel appreciated. It definitely knows how to have fun and bring everyone together.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Houston
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Employees
|1597
|Year Founded
|1982
|# Work Sites
|163
|Web Address
|http://www.camdenliving.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$900 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|51%
|Minority Executives
|3%
|Minority front-line managers
|24%
|Minority mid-level managers
|16%
|Women
|46%
|Women Executives
|32%
|Women front-line managers
|71%
|Women mid-level managers
|47%
|Boomers or older
|19%