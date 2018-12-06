Foot Locker, Inc.
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2018

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Diversity, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place to Work®, to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.4 million US employees. The Best Workplaces for Diversity list focuses on the experiences of women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities. The ranking is based on what these employees themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about the trust, pride and camaraderie they experience in their workplace, and how those experiences compare to their colleagues’ reports of the same workplaces. Great Place to Work also consider employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced, as well. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on the diversity of the company’s overall workforce and its management representation, taking into account industry trends. To be considered, companies need to employ at least 50 people. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified™ or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

44.

Burlington Stores, Inc.

Courtesy of Burlington Stores

Employees say:

 

“What is unique about Burlington is that everyone that works here is like a great big family. No matter how diverse our team is, everyone always finds ways to come together and help out one another.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
Industry Retail
HQ Location Burlington, New Jersey
Total # of Employees (Worldwide) 35328
Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M) $6110043000.00

Diversity
% of Minorities 70%
% of Minority Executives 15%
% of Minority front-line managers 63%
% of Minority mid-level managers 26%
% of Women 75%
% of Women Executives 42%
% of Women front-line managers 74%
% of Women mid-level managers 55%
% of Boomers or older 18%
% of People with Disabilities 8%
% of LGBTQ 6%
Fortune's Take On Burlington Stores, Inc.
  • The 5 Best Retail Stocks to Buy for 2019—Along With Amazon
    Jen Wieczner November 19, 2018 6:30 am EST
    Even if consumer spending slows or a recession hits, these companies will beat the competition.
  • How Tim Cook Brags About Apple's Success Without Giving Too Much Away
    Aaron Pressman May 2, 2017 7:11 pm EST
    Following the tactic of Jeff Bezos.
  • Ivanka Trump Clothing No Longer Shows Up on Burlington's Website
    Maya Rhodan February 13, 2017 12:18 pm EST
    Her clothing line has been dropped from a number of stores over the past few weeks
  • Here Are the 15 New Companies Joining the Fortune 500
    Audrey Shi June 6, 2016 7:15 am EST
    PayPal, Burlington Stores, and Citizens Bank are now among the biggest in business.

