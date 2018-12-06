Burlington Stores, Inc.
Employees say:
“What is unique about Burlington is that everyone that works here is like a great big family. No matter how diverse our team is, everyone always finds ways to come together and help out one another.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|HQ Location
|Burlington, New Jersey
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|35328
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$6110043000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|70%
|% of Minority Executives
|15%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|63%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|26%
|% of Women
|75%
|% of Women Executives
|42%
|% of Women front-line managers
|74%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|55%
|% of Boomers or older
|18%
|% of People with Disabilities
|8%
|% of LGBTQ
|6%