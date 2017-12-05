Build-A-Bear Workshop
Employees say:
“The company allows personal and career growth to be made more than a possibility. If one provides the effort and attitude to thrive, then multiple opportunities will be provided. They can vary from fair raises to achieving managerial level.”
“What I’ve found unique about working for this company is that you’re allowed to be yourself here without being judged by others. Management actually cares and values your opinions. It’s really liberating to be able to come to your workplace and feel at ease with who you’re working with because they care about you. You get to be yourself!”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|St. Louis
|Industry
|Retail
|Employees
|3399
|Year Founded
|1997
|# Work Sites
|281
|Web Address
|http://www.buildabear.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$364 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|37%
|Minority Executives
|13%
|Minority front-line managers
|36%
|Minority mid-level managers
|13%
|Women
|88%
|Women Executives
|47%
|Women front-line managers
|90%
|Women mid-level managers
|78%
|Boomers or older
|6%