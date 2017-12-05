Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Employees say:
“Bright Horizons truly cares for its employees, families, and children. Through regular trainings for staff and webinars for families, the opportunity to grow as an employee or parent is ever-evident.”
“This inclusive and positive company culture is unlike anything I’ve experienced. The teamwork mentality really means something to Bright Horizons. I start every day excited about the work I’m doing and the people I work with. After being involved in the positive growth mindset and culture at Bright Horizons, I don’t think I will ever want to work anywhere else. It is truly a wonderful company that values their employees’ best qualities.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Watertown, Mass.
|Industry
|Education & Training
|Employees
|20788
|Year Founded
|1986
|# Work Sites
|715
|Web Address
|http://www.brighthorizons.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$1570 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|47%
|Minority Executives
|6%
|Minority front-line managers
|25%
|Minority mid-level managers
|5%
|Women
|95%
|Women Executives
|67%
|Women front-line managers
|94%
|Women mid-level managers
|84%
|Boomers or older
|13%