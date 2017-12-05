Goldman Sachs
Transwestern

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Minorities
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
62.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Courtesy of Bright Horizon Family Solutions

Employees say:

 

“Bright Horizons truly cares for its employees, families, and children. Through regular trainings for staff and webinars for families, the opportunity to grow as an employee or parent is ever-evident.”

 

“This inclusive and positive company culture is unlike anything I’ve experienced. The teamwork mentality really means something to Bright Horizons. I start every day excited about the work I’m doing and the people I work with. After being involved in the positive growth mindset and culture at Bright Horizons, I don’t think I will ever want to work anywhere else. It is truly a wonderful company that values their employees’ best qualities.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Watertown, Mass.
Industry Education & Training
Employees 20788
Year Founded 1986
# Work Sites 715
Web Address http://www.brighthorizons.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $1570 million

Diversity
Minorities 47%
Minority Executives 6%
Minority front-line managers 25%
Minority mid-level managers 5%
Women 95%
Women Executives 67%
Women front-line managers 94%
Women mid-level managers 84%
Boomers or older 13%

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com