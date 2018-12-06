HP Inc.
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2018

Fortune's annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Diversity, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place to Work®, to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.4 million US employees. The Best Workplaces for Diversity list focuses on the experiences of women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities. The ranking is based on what these employees themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about the trust, pride and camaraderie they experience in their workplace, and how those experiences compare to their colleagues’ reports of the same workplaces. Great Place to Work also consider employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced, as well. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on the diversity of the company’s overall workforce and its management representation, taking into account industry trends. To be considered, companies need to employ at least 50 people. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified™ or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

52.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Employees say:

 

“Inclusion is actively encouraged and is an ongoing, open conversation. This is a topic to which many companies only pay “lip service” and I believe BH is on the leading edge of best practices for inclusion and diversity.”

 

Company Info
Industry Education & Training
HQ Location Watertown, Massachusetts
Total # of Employees (Worldwide) 32257
Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M) $1740904000.00

Diversity
% of Minorities 49%
% of Minority Executives 6%
% of Minority front-line managers 29%
% of Minority mid-level managers 9%
% of Women 95%
% of Women Executives 67%
% of Women front-line managers 93%
% of Women mid-level managers 85%
% of Boomers or older 13%
% of People with Disabilities 6%
% of LGBTQ 3%
