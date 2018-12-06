Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Employees say:
“Inclusion is actively encouraged and is an ongoing, open conversation. This is a topic to which many companies only pay “lip service” and I believe BH is on the leading edge of best practices for inclusion and diversity.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Education & Training
|HQ Location
|Watertown, Massachusetts
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|32257
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$1740904000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|49%
|% of Minority Executives
|6%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|29%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|9%
|% of Women
|95%
|% of Women Executives
|67%
|% of Women front-line managers
|93%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|85%
|% of Boomers or older
|13%
|% of People with Disabilities
|6%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%