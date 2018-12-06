Baylor Scott & White Health
Employees say:
“BSWH is a very diverse place for people of different culture and beliefs to work, and they’ve got great staff members and management who are ready to help whenever called upon. They also allow their employees to share their knowledge and suggestions.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|HQ Location
|Dallas, Texas
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|43%
|% of Minority Executives
|8%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|23%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|14%
|% of Women
|78%
|% of Women Executives
|44%
|% of Women front-line managers
|79%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|44%
|% of Boomers or older
|21%
|% of People with Disabilities
|5%
|% of LGBTQ
|2%