Baylor Scott & White Health
Employees say:
“Here, it really shows that if you work hard you get recognized and promoted. Everyone here is very knowledgeable and willing to help and share information as needed.”
“I feel that BS&W is an exemplary organization. I am proud to come to work every day. I always feel supported, encouraged, valued and cared for by my colleagues and the leadership team.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Dallas
|Industry
|Health Care
|Employees
|37977
|Year Founded
|2013
|# Work Sites
|1007
|Web Address
|http://www.bswhealth.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$8366 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|44%
|Minority Executives
|8%
|Minority front-line managers
|24%
|Minority mid-level managers
|14%
|Women
|77%
|Women Executives
|44%
|Women front-line managers
|78%
|Women mid-level managers
|63%
|Boomers or older
|22%