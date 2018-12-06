BayCare Health System, Inc.
Employees say:
“Working with an amazing team and a supervisor who truly cares about us. We have fun working together & building each other up and we are all acknowledged for our own uniqueness & abilities. We are always there for one-another no matter what.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|HQ Location
|Clearwater, Florida
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$3929807000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|35%
|% of Minority Executives
|5%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|18%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|9%
|% of Women
|76%
|% of Women Executives
|37%
|% of Women front-line managers
|76%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|64%
|% of Boomers or older
|29%
|% of People with Disabilities
|3%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%