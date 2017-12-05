Camden Property Trust
Mars

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

Rank

46.

BayCare Health System

Employees say:

 

“This organization treats patients with dignity and respect. It has a conscience. It’s easy to work here knowing that the expectation is to do the right thing in regards to humanity.”

 

“The opportunities for advancement are amazing. BayCare is helping me pay for nursing school. On top of that, fellow employees and doctors love to help me get better for when I become a nurse. The culture that we’ve developed of trying to work like a family comes across really well. I love telling people where I work and that they should work here as well.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Clearwater, Fla.
Industry Health Care
Employees 23459
Year Founded 1997
# Work Sites 340
Web Address http://www.baycare.org
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $3677 million

Diversity
Minorities 34%
Minority Executives 2%
Minority front-line managers 18%
Minority mid-level managers 11%
Women 76%
Women Executives 35%
Women front-line managers 77%
Women mid-level managers 61%
Boomers or older 31%

