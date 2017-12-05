BayCare Health System
Employees say:
“This organization treats patients with dignity and respect. It has a conscience. It’s easy to work here knowing that the expectation is to do the right thing in regards to humanity.”
“The opportunities for advancement are amazing. BayCare is helping me pay for nursing school. On top of that, fellow employees and doctors love to help me get better for when I become a nurse. The culture that we’ve developed of trying to work like a family comes across really well. I love telling people where I work and that they should work here as well.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Clearwater, Fla.
|Industry
|Health Care
|Employees
|23459
|Year Founded
|1997
|# Work Sites
|340
|Web Address
|http://www.baycare.org
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$3677 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|34%
|Minority Executives
|2%
|Minority front-line managers
|18%
|Minority mid-level managers
|11%
|Women
|76%
|Women Executives
|35%
|Women front-line managers
|77%
|Women mid-level managers
|61%
|Boomers or older
|31%