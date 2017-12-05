Baptist Health South Florida
Employees say:
“We are allowed to grow in our field. You’re encouraged to educate yourself and to climb the career ladder.”
“Baptist in general is the best place to grow professionally. Supervisors, managers, and directors are as approachable as they can be. You don’t feel they treat you as an employee, but like family. I know I can count on them and they know they can count on me”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Coral Gables, Fla.
|Industry
|Health Care
|Employees
|16210
|Year Founded
|1960
|# Work Sites
|85
|Web Address
|http://baptisthealth.net
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$2376 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|79%
|Minority Executives
|38%
|Minority front-line managers
|71%
|Minority mid-level managers
|57%
|Women
|73%
|Women Executives
|45%
|Women front-line managers
|71%
|Women mid-level managers
|63%
|Boomers or older
|25%